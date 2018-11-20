The Asian Age | News

32-year-old transgender files nomination papers for Telangana elections

PTI
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 11:52 am IST

Chandramukhi is contesting on a CPM-led Bahujan Left Front or BLF ticket from Goshamahal constituency.

Chandramukhi is pitted against former minister and senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh in the constituency. (Photo: Facebook)
 Chandramukhi is pitted against former minister and senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh in the constituency. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old transgender, contesting the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana, filed her nominations Monday.

She is pitted against former minister and senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh in the constituency.

"No party came forward to give a transgender a ticket to contest the polls. But, BLF gave me the ticket and I filed my nominations," Chandramukhi told PTI.

"Nowadays, power is enjoyed only by a few sections. I want to change that," she said.

Replying to a query as to why she chose Goshamahal, the transgender-activist said it is where most of the business community from the north lives and the womenfolk of the community know the plight of the transgenders.

"If elected, I will focus on the problem of child labour, which is prevalent in the constituency, and also ensure that housing scheme for the poor is properly implemented," she said.

Originally a male, Chandramukhi underwent a sex-change procedure 15 years ago and has since been living with the transgender community.

