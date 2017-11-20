The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 20, 2017 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Pun triggers pain: Haryana govt, NCW corners Tharoor over tweet on Miss World's surname

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2017, 10:46 am IST

Haryana Women and Child Development minister said Tharoor 'indulged in callous and reckless wordplay on new Miss World Manushi Chhillar.'

Tharoor apologised for his remark, which, he said, was a 'light-hearted' comment and also praised Manushi Chhillar. (Photo: Facebook/PTI)
 Tharoor apologised for his remark, which, he said, was a 'light-hearted' comment and also praised Manushi Chhillar. (Photo: Facebook/PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's attempt to attack the Centre over demonetisation using the surname of new Miss World Manushi Chhillar has invited strong criticism from two senior ministers in the Haryana government.

Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain said Tharoor "indulged in callous and reckless wordplay on new Miss World Manushi Chhillar".

She asked him to apologise and said the Haryana-born Chhillar was not just the pride of the state, but also of the entire nation.

"Tharoor has only exposed his own debased thinking by questioning the self-respect of our daughters, the pride of the country, and the brave community 'Chhillar'," Jain said in a statement.

"It is tragic that leaders of the Congress party which is headed by a woman do not respect women. Such low thinking is responsible for the Congress losing its base in the country," she added.

Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu also criticized Tharoor. "A shameless comment deserves to be withdrawn and Shashi must apologise for this...can't believe...he can go so low...(sic)" Abhimanyu tweeted.

Backfired by Tharoor's tweet the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday decided to summon him over his "derogatory" remark.

“He hasn't hit below the belt only the girl but also the nation because she got fame & name to the nation. Summon doesn't mean we want to go to police or book him,we just want him to realise what he said was wrong,” the NCW chief said.

Condemning Tharoor's comment, the NCW also demanded that he should apologise for allegedly degrading the achievement of Chhillar.

“I was thinking to summon him but he apologised but his apologies aren't genuine. It seems he's telling people to chill after apologising. I would suggest him he must apologise properly to the nation,” NCW Chief Rekha Sharma further added.

Tharoor apologised for his remark, which, he said was a "light-hearted" comment and also praised Chhillar.

However, it was not clear if he apologised after the NCW took serious view of the tweet.

"What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!," Tharoor said on the micro-blogging site, apparently punning on the word 'chillar', which in Hindi means "loose change"

"@NCWIndia will summon @ShashiTharoor to commission on his derogatory and degrading tweet on our pride @ManushiChhillar. She got fame and name to country by winning #MissWorld crown," the commission said on Twitter.

Accusing Tharoor of degrading the achievement of Chhillar, a medical student who hails from Haryana, the NCW asked whether the Congress leader will call his own daughter "chillar".

"...he must apologise immediately," it said.

Tharoor apologised, stressing that no offence was meant to the "bright young girl".

"Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer I've separately praised. Please: Chill!," he tweeted.

However, Tharoor was not the only one to draw a link between the Miss World's surname and demonetisation on the microblogging site as many were found punning on the word 'chillar'.

With inputs from agencies

Tags: manushi chhillar, twitter, shashi tharoor, bjp, miss world manushi chhillar, haryana govt, haryana women and child development
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

2

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

3

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

4

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

5

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham