The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 20, 2017 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

India, All India

Ex-I&B minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, in coma since 2008, dies at 72

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2017, 4:26 pm IST

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, developed a chest infection in October which worsened his condition.

The body of former union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi's will be taken to the Congress headquarters on in New Delhi, where top party leaders will pay their homage. (Photo: AFP)
 The body of former union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi's will be taken to the Congress headquarters on in New Delhi, where top party leaders will pay their homage. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former information & broadcasting minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, died at the age of 72 on Monday at a private hospital in New Delhi.

His body will be taken to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road in New Delhi, where top party leaders including its vice-president Rahul Gandhi will pay their homage.

"He breathed his last at 12:10 pm. He developed chest infection last month and it worsened his condition," the hospital said.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of  Dasmunsi.

In a tweet, the President said, "Sad to hear about the demise of former Union Minister and veteran political leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi." 

"He contributed much to Bengal and to the administration of football in our country. My condolences to his family and associates," the President added.

New Delhi Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has informed Sonia Gandhi about Dasmunsi’s demise.

“I just received the news of sad demise of former Union Minister, former West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President and our beloved leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi,” Chowdhury said in a letter.

Sonia offered condolences to Dasmunsi’s family, while describing him as a "devout" political activist and "one of the tallest" leaders of West Bengal. She said Dasmunsi served the party and government "illustriously".

"His work at the immense work at the grassroots would be remembered for posterity. His death is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and the country," she said.

Sonia expressed solidarity with the leader's family, particularly his wife Deepa Dasmunsi, and supporters. The former Union minister had suffered a stroke in 2008 and was hospitalised since then.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief over the death of senior Congress leader and called it a "great loss".

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi. My deep condolence to members of his family, well-wishers and party workers. He was a very popular leader in Bengal since 1972..." Banerjee posted on her twitter handle.

"He (Dasmunsi) was in coma for almost 9 years. A massive stroke in 2008 virtually ended his political career. Otherwise he could have done more in his political life. He was still alive but now he is no more. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

Dasmunsi suffered a massive stroke and was paralysed in October 2008, after which he slipped into coma. He was being treated at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi since 2009. 

Dasmunsi, an avid follower of sports, served as the president of the All India Football Federation for nearly two decades. 

A West Bengal strongman, he represented Raiganj from 1999 till he fell ill. 

He was the information and broadcasting minister during Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. 

Dasmunsi was the West Bengal State Congress president from 1970 to 1971.

He is survived by wife Deepa, a Congress politician, and son Priyadeep.

Tags: priya ranjan dasmunsi, former information and broadcasting minister, congress, former leader dead, deepa dasmunsi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

2

Harvey Weinstein was very mean to me, told me I'd never work in Hollywood: Pamela

3

Eat more green leafy vegetables, fruits to live longer: Study

4

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

5

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham