Ex-I&B minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, in coma since 2008, dies at 72

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, developed a chest infection in October which worsened his condition.

The body of former union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi's will be taken to the Congress headquarters on in New Delhi, where top party leaders will pay their homage. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former information & broadcasting minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, died at the age of 72 on Monday at a private hospital in New Delhi.

His body will be taken to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road in New Delhi, where top party leaders including its vice-president Rahul Gandhi will pay their homage.

"He breathed his last at 12:10 pm. He developed chest infection last month and it worsened his condition," the hospital said.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of Dasmunsi.

In a tweet, the President said, "Sad to hear about the demise of former Union Minister and veteran political leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi."

"He contributed much to Bengal and to the administration of football in our country. My condolences to his family and associates," the President added.

New Delhi Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has informed Sonia Gandhi about Dasmunsi’s demise.

“I just received the news of sad demise of former Union Minister, former West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President and our beloved leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi,” Chowdhury said in a letter.

Sonia offered condolences to Dasmunsi’s family, while describing him as a "devout" political activist and "one of the tallest" leaders of West Bengal. She said Dasmunsi served the party and government "illustriously".

"His work at the immense work at the grassroots would be remembered for posterity. His death is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and the country," she said.

Sonia expressed solidarity with the leader's family, particularly his wife Deepa Dasmunsi, and supporters. The former Union minister had suffered a stroke in 2008 and was hospitalised since then.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief over the death of senior Congress leader and called it a "great loss".

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi. My deep condolence to members of his family, well-wishers and party workers. He was a very popular leader in Bengal since 1972..." Banerjee posted on her twitter handle.

"He (Dasmunsi) was in coma for almost 9 years. A massive stroke in 2008 virtually ended his political career. Otherwise he could have done more in his political life. He was still alive but now he is no more. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

Dasmunsi suffered a massive stroke and was paralysed in October 2008, after which he slipped into coma. He was being treated at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi since 2009.

Dasmunsi, an avid follower of sports, served as the president of the All India Football Federation for nearly two decades.

A West Bengal strongman, he represented Raiganj from 1999 till he fell ill.

He was the information and broadcasting minister during Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Dasmunsi was the West Bengal State Congress president from 1970 to 1971.

He is survived by wife Deepa, a Congress politician, and son Priyadeep.