The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 20, 2017 | Last Update : 01:25 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

CISF’s new role: Security consultant to top schools

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2017, 12:55 am IST

In the coming days, the CISF will write similar letters to other leading schools across the country.

CISF officials said the move has been triggered by the killing of a student at Gurgaon’s Ryan International School. (Photo: PTI)
 CISF officials said the move has been triggered by the killing of a student at Gurgaon’s Ryan International School. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force, which is tasked with protecting airports, ports, the metro and certain vital installations, as well as providing security to various public sector industrial units, has now offered to provide security consultation to leading schools across the country, including some Kendriya Vidyalayas, following the killing of a student at Gurgaon’s Ryan International School recently.

The CISF has written to some educational institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Scindia School, Doon School, DPS and Modern School, saying it was willing to provide its professional expertise to them to help put in place a more secure environment for children. For this, it will charge a service fee of nearly Rs 4 lakhs from each schools, whereas private organisations usually charge a far higher amount. CISF officials said the move had been triggered after the killing of a student at Gurgaon’s Ryan International School, and there was a view within the force that schools too need professional expertise to revamp their security arrangements. Incidentally, the CISF has also approached the Ryan Group of Schools along with others like Rishi Valley in Chitoor, Andhra Pradesh. CISF director-general O.P. Singh claimed the move was part of its wider responsibility to society. In the coming days, the CISF will write similar letters to other leading schools across the country.

In its letter, the CISF said that in view of the recent killing of a student at a school in the NCR region, there was a need to review security arrangements at these institutions. CISF officers claimed the force was best suited to handle security needs and provide professional advice to such schools as it was a professional outfit involved in similar operations. The CISF has undertaken a similar exercise for Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, and done security audits for leading institutions like the Indian Institutes of Management and the Indian Institutes of Technology.

The CISF has assured the schools that its security inputs would be devised specially for the concerned institution keeping in view their specific requirements. “The move will help provide a robust security platform and fire protection to these schools. At least three schools have already given a positive feedback to us on the offer,” a senior official said.

Once the school agrees to hire the CISF’s services, a team of senior officials and experts will visit the school, carry out a detailed security audit and hand over the final blueprint within a stipulated timeframe — of around three to four months. “The idea is to make the security environment at schools more professional and competent. Our consultancy will also include a fire audit where anti-blaze and counter-fire measures would be suggested,” the official added.

Tags: cisf, kendriya vidyalayas, ryan international school
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

2

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

3

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

4

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

5

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham