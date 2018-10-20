The Asian Age | News

PM Modi vanquishes Ravan in symbolic gesture

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 20, 2018, 5:08 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2018, 5:40 am IST

At Red Fort Ground, as the Prime Minister climbed up the dais and waved at the crowd, chants of “Modi Modi” rent the air.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the arrow with a bow to symbolically set on fire the effigy of evil king Ravana during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee at Red Fort ground in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: G.N. Jha)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the arrow with a bow to symbolically set on fire the effigy of evil king Ravana during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee at Red Fort ground in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

New Delhi: At the Red Fort Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at an effigy of the demon king Ravana with a bow and arrow as a symbolic gesture to end the evil during Dussehra festivities on Friday.

However, there was a slight glitch as the Prime Minister failed to fire on the first attempt as the bow had snapped. The Prime Minister’s second attempt, however, was a success. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union minister Dr Harshvardhan and BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari were present at the Red Fort Ground.

At the Ram Leela Groun-d, it was a Congress show. The top three Congress leaders — former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi — shared the dais. While it was Mr Modi who was the one to shoot at Ravana, at the Ram Leela Ground all three Congress leaders took up bows and arrows to slay the demon king.

While at Red Fort Ground the President and Prime Minister were presented Lord Hanuman’s  gada or mace and Lord Rama’s swords among oth-er mementos, the organisers at Ram Leela ground presented a Ram Charit Manas (epic poem) to the Congress leaders among various other souvenirs.

The organisers, while presenting the gada, described the Prime Minister as "Yeh Ram bhi hain, Hanuman bhi hain (He's Lord Rama and Hanuman)."

Before the Ravana at the Red Fort Ground went up in flames, Mr Kovind made a brief speech. He said, “The festival gives the inspiration to lead an honest life. I want to congratulate the people of the country on the occasion of Vijaydashmi. Vijaydashmi marks the victory of good over evil. The festival encourages good practices in their lives”.

Mr Kovind batted for a cleaner environment and women empowerment in his speech. “One should take care that during celebrations we should be careful that it does not cause inconvenience to others and cause pollution,” Mr Kovind added.

Later the President, Prime Minister and BJP leaders watched the concluding episode of Lord Rama slaying Ravana. Following this, the Prime Minister was presented with a bow and arrow to slay Ravana.

