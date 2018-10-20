The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018 | Last Update : 05:58 AM IST

India, All India

Air India, Indian Airlines merger: ED starts probe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 20, 2018, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2018, 5:36 am IST

These ED cases are based on four FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, sources said.

The ED, sources said, has obtained almost all the relevant documents from the airlines and other departments in connection with these cases which have been termed politically sensitive.
 The ED, sources said, has obtained almost all the relevant documents from the airlines and other departments in connection with these cases which have been termed politically sensitive.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered cases to probe allegations of irregularities and money laundering in at least four deals signed during the UPA rule pertaining to the controversial merger of Air India and Indian Airlines.

The central probe agency has registered four cases under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, of which two relate to the controversial merger of Air India and Indi-an Airlines and alleged irregularities in the purchase and leasing of aircraft by the two state-run carriers under the UPA government that allegedly caused huge losses to the exchequer.

The other two cases are related to the surrender of profitable routes and timings of Air India to favour national and international private players that, again, allegedly caused a huge loss to the state-run carrier, and wrongdoing in the purchase of software for the airline. These ED cases are based on four FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, sources said.

The ED, sources said, has obtained almost all the relevant documents from the airlines and other departments in connection with these cases which have been termed politically sensitive. Sources further said the ED will probe a specific angle to ascertain if the alleged irregularities led to the generation of black money and if it was laundered to create illegal assets by the accused. The agency will soon issue summons to a few officials and others involved for questioning.

Last year the CBI had registered cases against unidentified officials of Air India, ministry of civil aviation and others on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption. While registering the cases, the CBI had said that these instances relate to decisions, taken by the ministry during the UPA’s tenure, which caused huge losses to the exchequer.

The allegations relate to the purchase of 111 aircraft, costing about Rs 70,000 crore, for national airlines to benefit foreign aircraft manufacturers. “Such a purchase caused an alleged financial loss to the already stressed national carriers,” the CBI has alleged. The CAG had in 2011 questioned the rationale behind the government’s decision to order 111 aircraft — 48 from Airbus and 68 from Boeing — for AI and Indian Airlines in 2006.

Tags: air india, indian airlines
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Modified cotton could be human food source

2

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

3

Koffee with Karan season 6: Varun to appear with Katrina on Karan Johar show

4

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

5

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

more

Editors' Picks

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham