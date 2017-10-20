The Asian Age | News

Friday, Oct 20, 2017

India, All India

Mist, fog enshrouds Delhi post-Diwali, mercury drops to 20.5 degrees

PTI
Published : Oct 20, 2017, 2:06 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2017, 2:10 pm IST

According to the MeT Department, the visibility reported at 8:30 am was 500 m and it improved as the day progressed.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to hover around 36 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said. (Photo: AP)
 The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to hover around 36 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Mist and shallow fog hung low in the air in parts of national capital, a day after Diwali, as visibility dropped significantly in the morning while the mercury settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT Department, the visibility reported at 8:30 am was 500 m and it improved as the day progressed. "Mist and shallow fog were seen at many places in the morning. The smoke from the Diwali festivities on Friday night, added to the fall in visibility level," he said.

In Lutyens' Delhi, the Raisina Hill complex, which includes the iconic North Block and South Block buildings and the monumental Rashtrapati Bhavan, were wrapped in a misty cover even till 10:30 am.

Read: Cracker ban goes up in smoke, pollution engulfs Delhi on Diwali

As the sun shone bright, the visibility improved to 1500 m at 11:30 pm.

The relative humidity level at that time was 54 per cent. However, at 8:30 am, the relative humidity level stood at 89 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The Met department has forecast a clear sky on Saturday with mist or shallow fog expected in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to hover around 36 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

Tags: diwali celebrations, air pollution, smog in delhi, rashtrapati bhavan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

