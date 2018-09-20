The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 06:45 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Cows will talk in Tamil, Sanskrit, claims self-styled godman Nithyananda

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 5:17 pm IST

The godman attributes his 'breakthrough' to a software that he claims to have 'casually' tested.

Nithyananda, who is sporting a bear, rust-coloured robes and ‘rudraksh’ around his neck and hands as well as holding a silver staff, is heard making tall claims and promises before audience that is cheering and applauding wildly after his statements. (Youtube Screengrab/ DR K Tv)
 Nithyananda, who is sporting a bear, rust-coloured robes and ‘rudraksh’ around his neck and hands as well as holding a silver staff, is heard making tall claims and promises before audience that is cheering and applauding wildly after his statements. (Youtube Screengrab/ DR K Tv)

Mumbai: Self-styled godman Nithyananda, who was accused of sexual abuse by a former devotee, is once again making headlines for an outrageous claim - that he can make monkeys, cows and lions speak Sanskrit and Tamil.

In a video clip that has gone viral, Nithyananda, who is sporting a bear, rust-coloured robes and ‘rudraksh’ around his neck and hands as well as holding a silver staff, is heard making tall claims and promises before audience that is cheering and applauding wildly after his statements.

"I will demonstrate...monkeys and other few animals, which do not have many of the internal organs we all have, by initiating them into superconscious breakthrough, they will grow these organs, and I will establish it, prove it through a scientific, medical test and researches (sic)," says Nithyananda.

The swami attributes his "breakthrough" to a software that he claims to have "casually" tested.

"I am declaring after testing this software yesterday. Yesterday, actually, I casually tested this software. It was perfectly working. Understand, Let this be on record. Within a year, I'll establish this,” he added.

"I'll develop a proper, phonetic, linguistic-capable vocal cord for monkeys. Phonetic, linguistic-capable vocal cord for lions and tigers. We are going to have bulls and cows which will talk to you very clearly, legitimately, in Sanskrit and Tamil," he is seen saying in the video.

 

 

Apparently the spiritual head of the Madurai Adheenam mutt in Tamil Nadu, Nithyananda was recently told by a court that he could enter the spiritual headquarters of the sect as a common man, not as pontiff.

The decision comes because the court is yet to reach a verdict on a case challenging Nithyananda’s claim to the role. Nithyananda was briefly appointed head of the mutt in 2012.

Subsequently, the godman was arrested in 2010 in Himachal Pradesh over rape allegations. He was also allegedly seen in explicit footage with an actress.

Tags: nithyananda, swami nithyananda, self-styled godman
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

2

Manmarziyaaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

3

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

4

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

5

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham