The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:21 AM IST

India, All India

Pay hike for anganwadi, health staff

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 1:59 am IST

Anganwadi workers receiving Rs 3,000 per month will now get Rs 4,500.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with anganwadi workers from across the country in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with anganwadi workers from across the country in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a big move aimed at boosting the rural healthcare sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase in the honorarium for Anganwadi and Asha workers which will become effective next month.

Anganwadi workers receiving Rs 3,000 per month will now get Rs 4,500. Similarly, those at mini-Anganwadi centres receiving Rs 2,200 per month will now get Rs 3,500.

The honorarium for Anganwadi helpers has also been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250 per month, the Cabinet said in a statement.

Anganwadi workers and helpers using techniques such as common application software (ICDS-CAS) will get additional performance-based incentives ranging between Rs 250 and Rs 500, it said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also given its approval to increase routine and recurring incentives under the National Health Mission for Asha workers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month, the statement said.

The Prime Minister had announced the hike in monthly honorariums for Anganwadi and Asha workers on September 11.

There are around 14 lakh Anganwadis or child care centres in rural areas across the country and 10 crore beneficiaries, including children under the age of six, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

There are a total of 12,83,707 Anganwadi workers and 10,50,564 helpers.

There are a total of 10,23,136 accredited social health activists (Asha) across the country.

Tags: aanganwadi, asha workers, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham