The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:21 AM IST

India, All India

Mystery fever claims several lives in Uttar Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 1:50 am IST

Siddharth Nath Singh said on Wednesday that the health officials had been put on alert in affected districts.

Siddharth Nath Singh
 Siddharth Nath Singh

Lucknow: A mystery viral fever is claiming lives in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and the state health department is yet to take necessary steps to control the situation.

Hundreds of patients have been visiting state–run hospitals every day and even the private medical facilities are brimming over with patients, most of them children. UP health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Wednesday that the health officials had been put on alert in affected districts. He said that the number of beds in government hospitals was being increased. A Rapid Action Team has also been set up and a control room has come up at the office of the director general medical where the situation is being monitored on a daily basis.

The minister admitted that the contagious fever has spread due to lack of cleanliness. “We have asked for fogging in the affected areas”, he added.

According to official sources, more than 140 deaths have been reported from Bareilly district in the past one month and 119 patients have died in Badaun. In several districts, patients are being made to lie on the ground due to shortage of beds.

“The doctors are not admitting patients and those who die in their houses are not being included. The hospitals are giving the basic Paracetamol drug and no tests are being carried out,” said Pradeep Upadhyaya, a social worker in Bahraich.

More than 30 people have died in Hardoi district and 45 cases have been reported form Sitapur district. “In some villages, there has been a death in one in every three houses. In Kaushambi district, over 150 patients have been admitted in the past four days,” said a senior doctor at a government hospital.

Tags: viral fever, siddharth nath singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham