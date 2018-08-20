The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:56 PM IST

India, All India

SC seeks Rajasthan govt’s reply on contempt plea in Alwar lynching case

PTI
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 2:00 pm IST

SC was hearing contempt plea seeking contempt action against the Rajasthan government in the case of mob lynching of Rakbar Khan at Alwar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the principal secretary of the home department of the state government to file an affidavit giving details of the action taken in the lynching case. (Photo: File)
 A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the principal secretary of the home department of the state government to file an affidavit giving details of the action taken in the lynching case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the July 20 lynching incident in Rajasthan’s Alwar district after it had issued a slew of directions on dealing with cow vigilantism and asked the state government to file its response about the action taken in the case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the principal secretary of the home department of the state government to file an affidavit giving details of the action taken in the lynching case.

Rakbar Khan (28) was allegedly beaten by cow vigilantes in Alwar district’s Ramgarh area on July 20 when he was leading two cows from Ladpura village to his home to Haryana.

The bench was hearing a contempt plea filed by Tushar Gandhi and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala seeking contempt action against the Rajasthan government in the mob lynching case at Alwar.

They alleged that incidents of mob lynching and vigilantism were taking place despite the apex court verdict in this regard.

The Supreme Court had on July 17 said “horrendous acts of mobocracy” cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism, warning that such incidents may rise like a “Typhon-like monster” across the country.

The court had also issued a slew of directions to the government to provide “preventive, remedial and punitive measures” to deal with offences like mob violence and cow vigilantism.

The apex court today asked all other state governments to file compliance report on steps taken by September 7.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 30.

Tags: supreme court, alwar lynching case, mob lynching, lynching incidents in india, cow vigilantism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham