In daring op, Navy rescues pregnant woman, paralysed from waist down, in Kerala

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 8:38 pm IST
The task was highly challenging as it required the helicopter to stay rock-steady to ensure that the woman does not suffer any injuries.

The woman was airlifted to a helicopter by a rescue worker harnessed to a safety rope. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @indiannavy)
Kochi: Indian Armed Forces along with paramilitary agencies are carrying out rescue and relief operation in flood-ravaged Kerala on war-footing. No matter how challenging the tasks are, the defence personnel are going to extreme lengths to save a maximum number of lives.

On Monday, the Navy rescued a pregnant woman, paralysed waist down, from her flooded home in Aluva. The task was highly challenging as it required the helicopter to stay rock-steady to ensure that the woman does not suffer any injuries.

In a video posted by the Navy, the woman was airlifted to a helicopter by a rescue worker harnessed to a safety rope. She was winched up in a very daring hover executed by Captain P Rajkumar.

This is not an isolated example of the bravery and exceptional skill of rescue workers. Such videos have been surfacing from across Kerala, which has been devastated by its worst floods in 100 years.

The catastrophic flood in Kerala has claimed over 400 lives and rendered lakhs of people homeless. As rains started to ease down, the state now faces the gigantic task of rehabilitating people and preventing an outbreak of diseases. Over 7.24 lakh displaced people have been sheltered in 5,645 relief camps dotting the state, officials said.

