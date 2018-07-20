Amarinder Singh seeks Centre’s, states’ help in ending drug menace

Captain urged Rajnath to advise Delhi Police to work in close coordination with the Police of the neighbouring States, including the Punjab Police.

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought the cooperation of his counterparts in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, as well as the Union home minister in controlling the cultivation and smuggling of narcotics and also ensuring that no safe havens are allowed to drug peddlers and smugglers in their respective regions.

In his letter to the CM of neighbouring states, Mr Singh has requested them to advise the enforcement agencies, including the police, of their respective states to coordinate with the Punjab police to make joint efforts in curbing the drug menace. He also requested them to impress upon the Government of India for a National Policy on Prevention and Control on Drug Abuse, which he said was necessary to regulate and prevent drugs in the country.

The Chief Minister, in his communique to the Union Home Minister, said that as per available information, drug peddlers and smugglers had disappeared from Punjab and were hiding in the neighbouring States. Apart from smuggling from across the international border, there were reports about smuggling of drugs to Punjab through the neighbouring States of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, he said, adding that the plantation of drugs was also a cause of worry for Punjab as a lot of the produce was being exported from the drug growing states to his state.

He further said that since the Police of the Union Territory of Delhi, which as per available information is fast becoming a safe haven for drug peddlers and smugglers, is under the direct control and supervision of the Ministry of Home, Government of India, “I seek your indulgence in the matter for directing the Delhi Police to formulate an effective strategy to check and control drug peddling and smuggling.”

Captain Amarinder Singh urged Rajnath to advise Delhi Police to work in close coordination with the Police of the neighbouring States, including the Punjab Police, in their endeavour to obliterate drugs from the society. These joint efforts, guided by a National Policy on prevention and control on drug abuse, would go a long way in securing future of our next generation, Captain Amarinder Singh stressed.