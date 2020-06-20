Saturday, Jun 20, 2020 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Jun 2020  PM Modi hails Bihar Regiment's valour while e-launching employment scheme in Bihar
India, All India

PM Modi hails Bihar Regiment's valour while e-launching employment scheme in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jun 20, 2020, 2:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2020, 2:17 pm IST

Modi hailing the Bihar Regiment came just hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked him for allegedly surrendering Indian territory

File image of PM Narendra Modi. (AFP)
 File image of PM Narendra Modi. (AFP)

Amid the ongoing standoff with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again on Saturday paid homage to the 20 fallen soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley skirmish with the Chinese army on June 15.

While launching the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan via video conference, Modi also hailed the valour of Bihar Regiment, which lost many of its men, including Col. Santosh Babu, during the skirmish. 

 

Modi hailing the Bihar Regiment came just hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked him for allegedly "surrendering" Indian territory to China.

Gandhi's statement was in reaction to Modi's clarification at the all-party meeting on Friday that Chinese troops had never intruded into India or held any posts.

Meanwhile, the prime minister launched the programme, via video conference in Katihar village in Bihar, to help provide employment to migrant workers who returned to their states in the lockdown period.

The chief ministers of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and a minister of Odisha aslo attended the launch ceremony.

It is our endeavour that workers get jobs near home; till now you were developing cities, now you will help your village, Modi said.

Modi also praised villages for their role in combating coronavirus and said that they have taught a big lesson to cities.

"Whether someone acknowledges your work or not, I hail your contribution in fighting coronavirus," he said.

Modi reiterated his government's commitment towards efficient last mile delivery of services, adding that money used to be given in the name of a beneficiary in the past but it never reached him or her. Now, things are changing for the good, he said.

Tags: indian migrant workers, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19), ladakh standoff, indo-sino border, garib kalyan rozgar abhiyaan, bihar regiment

