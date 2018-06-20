The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018

India, All India

Muslims steal power, take action against them, says BJP MLA

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 3:05 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 6:25 am IST

In an audio clip of MLA Sanjay Gupta, he can be heard saying that ‘only Hindus are being harassed’

Sanjay Gupta (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: A BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh has been caught asking a electricity official as to why no action is taken against Muslims for power theft.

In the audio clip of the MLA Sanjay Gupta, which has now gone viral on the social media, he is heard threatening the government engineer and demanding an account of how many Muslims he had taken action against.

The call was recorded by the engineer, Avinash Singh, and has been widely shared and circulated. Sanjay Gupta is BJP MLA from Kaushambhi.

“Give me data from April 1 about how many Muslims you have acted against,” he said.

“Getting yourself transferred will not save you - wherever you are in Uttar Pradesh, I will have an investigation done. Go to a Muslim locality, see how electricity theft happens”, the legislator can be heard shouting at the power official.

He further says, “To hell with you and your department. I will speak to Lucknow. Only Hindus are being harassed. You are harassing businessmen and Hindus on purpose”.

The phone call was made on June 15 after a series of raids were made by the department on businessmen suspected of electricity theft.

