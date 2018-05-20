PM authorised buying of MLAs, he is corruption, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi added that Mr Modi’s model of leadership is that of a “dictator”.

New Delhi: The BJP’s efforts to poach legislators from other parties has failed and democracy has won in Karnataka, a jubilant Congress said soon after BJP leader and chief minister of Karnataka B.S. Yeddyurappa announced his decision to resign without facing a trust vote on Saturday.

Addressing a hurriedly-called press conference, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, saying all kinds of tricks were tried to purchase Congress MLAs. A combative Mr Gandhi accused the PM of “directly authorising the purchase of MLAs in Karnataka” and went on to say: “So the idea that the Prime Minister spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption is a blatant lie, he is corruption.” Mr Gandhi added that Mr Modi’s model of leadership is that of a “dictator”.

Mr Gandhi also accused the BJP and RSS of attacking the country’s institutions, saying: “Did you notice that after the entire exercise in the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha, the BJP legislators and Speaker chose to leave the House before the national anthem? It shows they can disrespect any institution if in power, both BJP & RSS have disrespected institutions.” Mr Gandhi further added: “My message to the Prime Minister is that he is not bigger than the institutions of his country, not bigger than the people of his country, not bigger than the courts in this country.”

Advising the BJP and RSS, the Congress president said that they should “learn a lesson” from the developments in the southern state. “Mr Modi is not bigger than India, or the Supreme Court... Hope BJP, RSS have learnt this lesson.”

In reply to a question, Mr Gandhi said “it is a good idea” that Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala should tender his resignation. He, however, warned that whoever replaced Mr Vala “may do the same thing”.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Friday: “Operation Lotus’ fails! #BSYeddyurappa remains 2 day CM as the country predicted, breaking his own record of being 7 day CM. Democracy Wins! Constitution Wins!” Former Union minister P. Chidambaram also said that democracy in Karnataka was “saved for the time being”. “Poor Mr Yeddyurappa. When the puppeteers fail, the puppet falls and breaks,” he tweeted.