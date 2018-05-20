The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 20, 2018

India, All India

Mumbai jeweller first to be put on no fly list for creating hijack scare

PTI
Published : May 20, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : May 20, 2018, 3:44 pm IST

Birju Kishore Salla (37) was also the first to be booked under stringent Anti-Hijacking Act which had replaced the vintage law of 1982.

Birju Kishore Salla created the hijack scare in a Jet Airways flight last year following which he was arrested by the Crime Branch. (Photo: File)
 Birju Kishore Salla created the hijack scare in a Jet Airways flight last year following which he was arrested by the Crime Branch. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Mumbai-based jeweller, who created a hijack scare onboard a Jet Airways flight in October 2017, has become the first person to be put on the 'National No Fly List', eight months after it was unveiled.

Incidentally, he was also the first to be booked under the stringent Anti-Hijacking Act which had replaced the vintage law of 1982.

Birju Kishore Salla (37) was arrested in October 2017 by the crime branch following the emergency landing made by the Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways plane at the Ahmedabad airport after the pilot was alerted about a note about hijackers and a bomb which was found in the plane's washroom by a cabin crew.

"Mr Salla, the guy who had created the hijack scare in a Jet Airways flight last year, is the first person to be put on the no fly list," a senior DGCA official said confirming the development.

The then Union Civil Aviation Minister, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, had advised airlines to put him on the no-fly list, in addition to other statutory criminal action.

Under the revised civil aviation requirement (CAR), a passenger can be considered to be placed under three categories of unruly behaviour, with category three bearing the harshest punishment.

Salla has been placed under the third category.

It says that if a passenger's behaviour is considered life threatening like affecting the safety of the aircraft then he or she can be banned for up to two years or more.

Unruly behaviour is probed by an internal committee set up by every domestic airline under the chairmanship of a retired District and Sessions judge. Its members are from different scheduled airlines and passenger associations, consumer associations and retired officials of the consumer dispute redressal forum.

Salla is a multi-millionaire jeweller having his office in the Zaveri Bazar area of Mumbai and a flat in a posh locality of the metropolis.

The note, placed by Salla, stated that there were hijackers and a bomb in the cargo area.

He had confessed to preparing the note, hoping the threat could make Jet Airways close operation in Delhi and his girlfriend, who works in the airlines Delhi office, comes back to Mumbai.

According to the crime branch, the note was a printed note in Urdu and English, asking that the plane be flown straight to POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir). It ended with the words, "Allah is Great". The reference to POK made investigators suspicious because Pakistan-based terrorists call the area 'Azad Kashmir'.

According to the DGCA, it is the responsibility of Jet Airways now to inform other airlines about the grounding of this particular passenger under the CAR.

The DGCA will continue to maintain database of such passengers.

