The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:15 PM IST

India, All India

If you want a successful career in politics, stay single, says MP minister

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 20, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : May 20, 2018, 12:45 pm IST

Madhya Pradesh energy minister Paras Chandra Jain said, 'Only those who are unmarried should be made legislators and ministers'.

Paras Chandra Jain seen on video making these remarks at an event in Khandwa, around 250 kilometres from state capital Bhopal. (Photo: Twitter/@parasjainonline)
 Paras Chandra Jain seen on video making these remarks at an event in Khandwa, around 250 kilometres from state capital Bhopal. (Photo: Twitter/@parasjainonline)

New Delhi: If you want to have a successful career in politics then stay single, said a Madhya Pradesh minister Paras Chandra Jain. Jain, who is the energy minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, also said: “Only those who are unmarried should be made legislators and ministers".

The minister, who himself is married, is seen on video making these remarks at an event in Khandwa, around 250 kilometres from state capital Bhopal.

According to a report in NDTV, the minister further explained why unmarried people had a better chance at being successful in politics. He said that once people got married, they started worrying about family.

"Then the family grows in size. Then they start worrying about weddings," he said, as he laughed away. "But those who have nothing to worry about, they only worry about Bharat (India)," Jain said.

"Yeh mere mann ki baat hai (this is my inner voice)," the minister added.

Jain further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lives alone.

"If someone has done work to increase respect of our country abroad, it is the Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi," NDTV quoted him as saying.

Jain is facing allegations of illegally favouring a firm owned by his family. It is reportedly said that Infinit Energy Solutions was given contracts worth crores, in contravention of rules, to install rooftop solar panels in the state's Ujjain division. The company is owned by the minister's daughter Swati Jain and daughter-in-law Puja Jain.

Denying the allegations, Jain has said that his daughter and daughter-in-law formed the company when he was the state's education minister. "Running a business is not a crime... They never got all the tenders," the minister added.

Tags: parash chandra jain, madhya pradesh energy minister, prime minister narendra modi, shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

2

5 pictures that prove Princess Charlotte is already a superstar

3

Royal Wedding: Meghan's gown has an Indian connect

4

Royal Wedding: 5 memorable moments form Harry, Meghan marriage

5

Indian-origin chef arrives with her treats to Harry, Meghan wedding

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham