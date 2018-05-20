The Asian Age | News

Chhattisgarh: 6 jawans killed, 1 injured in IED blast in Dantewada

The dead jawans were travelling through Cholnar village in a police vehicle which blew up after hitting an IED device. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Six jawans were killed and one was injured in an IED blast on a police vehicle in Dantewada’s Cholnar village, news agency ANI reported.

The dead jawans were from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and District Force and were travelling through Cholnar village in a police vehicle which blew up after hitting an IED device.

"6 jawans dead, 1 injured according to preliminary investigation. Search operation is being held by security forces. Blast could be of high intensity, but the exact details will come after the investigation," said Sunder Raj, DIG Anti-Naxal Operation on Dantewada attack.

More details awaited.

