Sunday, May 20, 2018

India

BSY resignation ‘victory of secular forces’: Opposition

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 20, 2018, 6:00 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2018, 6:00 am IST

The newly-formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa makes a point during his speech before resigning ahead of the Trust vote on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa makes a point during his speech before resigning ahead of the Trust vote on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Left parties and the Trinamul Congress on Saturday termed the resignation of Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa without facing a trust vote a “victory of secular democratic forces”.

“It’s a victory of secular democratic forces. The BJP never had the numbers, but the governor invited them to form government. The party was given time for horse-trading. Karnataka showed that the BJP’s downslide has started,” CPI leader D. Raja told news agency PTI.

Secular democratic parties should learn a lesson from Karnataka that the BJP can be kept at bay by forming an alliance. Congratulating the JD(S)-Congress combine, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee says it was a victory of regional forces.

“Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations Deve Gowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the ‘regional’ front,” she tweeted.

Ms Banerjee has mooted the idea of a Federal Front to take on the Narendra Modi government in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 3-day old B.S. Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka collapsed on Saturday, with the chief minister announcing his decision to resign without facing a trust vote.

The Supreme Court had on Friday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm on Saturday, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by governor Vajub-hai Vala to BJP chief minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

His resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress. The newly-formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Mr. Kumaraswamy had won from two seats.

