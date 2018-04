Judge Loya won't be forgotten, there is hope, says Rahul Gandhi

Disagreeing with the SC verdict, the Congress have demanded a fair inquiry to address the ''unanswered questions

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came as the Congress and six other opposition parties moved a notice for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said India will not allow judge BH Loya to be forgotten and millions of Indians can see the truth.

His remarks came as the Congress and six other opposition parties moved a notice for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India, a day after the apex court rejected pleas for a probe into the death of Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case.

"'There is no hope left, everything is managed' say Judge Loya's family.

I want to tell them, there is hope.

There is hope because millions of Indians can see the truth.

"India will not allow Judge Loya to be forgotten," he said on Twitter.

Rahul tagged a news report that quoted the judge's family members as saying that "there is no hope left, everything seems managed".

Disagreeing with the Supreme Court verdict, the Congress had on Friday demanded a fair inquiry to address the "unanswered questions" regarding Loya's death.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had targeted BJP chief Amit Shah, saying "the truth has its own way of catching up with people like him".

Shah was among those discharged in the Sohrabuddin case.

Loya had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.