The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 20, 2018 | Last Update : 08:03 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Visitors win toss, chooses to bowl
 
India, All India

Judge Loya won't be forgotten, there is hope, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 6:34 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 7:05 pm IST

Disagreeing with the SC verdict, the Congress have demanded a fair inquiry to address the ''unanswered questions

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came as the Congress and six other opposition parties moved a notice for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi's remarks came as the Congress and six other opposition parties moved a notice for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said India will not allow judge BH Loya to be forgotten and millions of Indians can see the truth.

His remarks came as the Congress and six other opposition parties moved a notice for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India, a day after the apex court rejected pleas for a probe into the death of Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case.

"'There is no hope left, everything is managed' say Judge Loya's family.

I want to tell them, there is hope.

There is hope because millions of Indians can see the truth.

"India will not allow Judge Loya to be forgotten," he said on Twitter.

Rahul tagged a news report that quoted the judge's family members as saying that "there is no hope left, everything seems managed".

Disagreeing with the Supreme Court verdict, the Congress had on Friday demanded a fair inquiry to address the "unanswered questions" regarding Loya's death.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had targeted BJP chief Amit Shah, saying "the truth has its own way of catching up with people like him".

Shah was among those discharged in the Sohrabuddin case.

Loya had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, bh loya death case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 5 summer cocktails recipes you must try

2

Study finds taking aspirin may lower risk of heart attack

3

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Deepika Padukone for becoming TIME's most influential

4

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

5

What is hell? Here's what an expert says

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

more

ALSO FROMLife

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham