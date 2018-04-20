The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 20, 2018 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

India, All India

21-yr-old Kerala engineering student dies while trying bike challenge

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 9:52 am IST

The accident took place near Chitradurga on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway at 4 am.

Midhun Khosh, a final year student of the Nehru Engineering College at Pambady in Kerala's Palakkad district, was attempting a saddle sore challenge. (Facebook Screengrab/ Midhun Khosh M S)
 Midhun Khosh, a final year student of the Nehru Engineering College at Pambady in Kerala's Palakkad district, was attempting a saddle sore challenge. (Facebook Screengrab/ Midhun Khosh M S)

Palakkad: A 21-year-old engineering student from Kerala, who was attempting an extreme two-wheeler riding challenge, was killed on Wednesday when his motorcycle rammed into a lorry near Chitradurga on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway.

Midhun Khosh, a final year student of the Nehru Engineering College at Pambady in Kerala's Palakkad district, was attempting what is known as a saddle sore challenge, where the aim is to ride a two-wheeler for around 1,500 kilometres within a span of 22 hours.

The engineering student was killed immediately when his 250cc Honda CBR 250R Repsol Edition motorcycle slammed into a lorry that was ahead of him and had braked suddenly, police in Karnataka said, adding a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the lorry driver.

The accident took place at 4 am.

"Kerala police, quoting information provided by Midhun's family, said he had a craze for speed bike riding and was participating in the Saddle Sore challenge that required riders to cover around 1,500 km in 22 hours," news agency Press Trust of India quoted the police as saying.

The saddle sore challenge is conducted by a US-based organisation called Iron butt Association.

Midhun had left for the challenge on Tuesday evening, telling his mother that he was going to neighbouring Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, police said.

"Police found a sketch of the route map of his planned trip -- Palakkad-Bengaluru-Pune -- from his home in nearby Ottapalam and some jottings on the risks involved, equipment needed for emergency and eatables such as chocolates to be carried," police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: saddle sore challenge, kerala student dies, road accident, engineering student, bike accident
Location: India, Kerala, Palghat (Palakkad)

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Deepika Padukone for becoming TIME's most influential

2

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

3

What is hell? Here's what an expert says

4

Now, I can write letters to my boyfriends: At 96, Mexican woman joins school

5

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni wants to ban oral sex, issues public warning

more

Editors' Picks

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham