Intelligence warns of terror plot to kill Modi, Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Central intelligence agencies have warned the UP police that a group of Kashmiri militants is hatching a conspiracy to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the intelligence inputs shared with the state police, the conspiracy to target these two leaders has been hatched in London.

The revelation has sent shock waves through the state’s security establishment and all district collectors and senior officers have been told be on alert considering the gravity of the matter.

“As per the input, about a dozen trained ultras have entered Uttar Pradesh and we have alerted the police chiefs in Bareilly and some other communally sensitive districts,” said a senior police official.

The local intelligence agencies and the ATS are also scouting for sleeper cells that have reportedly entered the state in the last week of March.

The security of chief minister and other VIPs is now being upgraded further and their movement will now be under total scrutiny.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Lucknow on World Yoga Day on June 21 and there will be enhanced security for his visit.

Intelligence agencies are also interrogating the youth belonging to the Khurasan module of ISIS who were arrested from Kanpur on March 9 and 10 after one of them Saifullah was killed in an encounter with the local police on March 8.