The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 | Last Update : 05:04 AM IST

India, All India

Intelligence warns of terror plot to kill Modi, Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 20, 2017, 4:54 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 4:51 am IST

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Lucknow on World Yoga Day on June 21 and there will be enhanced security for his visit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: Central intelligence agencies have warned the UP police that a group of Kashmiri militants is hatching a conspiracy to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the intelligence inputs shared with the state police, the conspiracy to target these two leaders has been hatched in London.

The revelation has sent shock waves through the state’s security establishment and all district collectors and senior officers have been told be on alert considering the gravity of the matter.

“As per the input, about a dozen trained ultras have entered Uttar Pradesh and we have alerted the police chiefs in Bareilly and some other communally sensitive districts,” said a senior police official.

The local intelligence agencies and the ATS are also scouting for sleeper cells that have reportedly entered the state in the last week of March.

The security of chief minister and other VIPs is now being upgraded further and their movement will now be under total scrutiny. 

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Lucknow on World Yoga Day on June 21 and there will be enhanced security for his visit.

Intelligence agencies are also interrogating the youth belonging to the Khurasan module of ISIS who were arrested from Kanpur on March 9 and 10 after one of them Saifullah was killed in an encounter with the local police on March 8.

Tags: intelligence agencies, narendra modi, yogi adityanath, up police

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra 'Robinhood' Gaikwad to the rescue of customers

2

Hillary Clinton apologised to Obama on election night, says book

3

Xiaomi unveils the Mi 6 in China

4

US Navy to redesign its submarines to accommodate women

5

Pristine flagship: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ first impressions (Hands on)

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham