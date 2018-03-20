The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 04:00 AM IST

India, All India

Lalu Yadav guilty in 4th fodder scam case, Mishra freed

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 2:18 am IST

There were a total of 47 accused in the Dumka case, but 14 of them had died during trial. Two accused turned approvers.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves the special CBI court in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves the special CBI court in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi/Patna: Jailed former Bihar chief minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad was on Monday convicted by a special CBI court of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges in the fourth fodder scam case, while another ex-chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, was acquitted.

The quantum of sentence against Lalu Yadav, 69, and other convicts in the case is likely to be pronounced on Wednesday. CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh held Lalu Yadav and 18 others guilty in the Dumka treasury case that pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of `3.31 crore from government account in 1995-96.

Mr Mishra, 80, was among the 12 acquitted in the case. A former Congress leader, Mr Mishra became chief minister of Bihar thrice and served as a minister in the Union Cabinet. He left the grand old party to join the JD(U) and then the BJP for a very short period. He is currently inactive in politics.

There were a total of 47 accused in the Dumka case, but 14 of them had died during trial. Two accused turned approvers.

Lalu Yadav’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar said that the court will begin the hearing on quantum of punishment on Wednesday and the process may end by Friday.

The Dumka treasury case is one of the six cases filed against the RJD chief as part of the over Rs 900 crore fodder scam that involved illegal withdrawal of money from government treasuries by animal husbandry department officials to provide fodder and medicines to cattle in undivided Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister.

The fifth case, related to the illegal withdrawal of `139.39 crore from Doranda treasury, is pending in a Ranchi court. In the sixth case, involving a `47-lakh fraud in the Bhagalpur treasury, a special CBI court in Patna is expected to begin trial soon.

After Monday’s court decision, Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav said, “We will challenge the verdict in the high court.”  

Lalu Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi said, “We respect the verdict and have faith in the judiciary. But our prime concern right now is his health. He is under medication and treatment for various serious.”

Lalu Yadav is admitted at the cardiology wing of Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after he fell ill at the Birsa Munda jail on Saturday.

The fodder scam surfaced in 1996 and the first chargesheet against 38 accused was filed by the CBI on October 27, 1997. Lalu Yadav was made one of main accused in the scam. 

Tags: lalu prasad, fodder scam case, jagannath mishra
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

2

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

3

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

4

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

5

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham