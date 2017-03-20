The Asian Age | News

Manipur: BJP seeks to prove majority in trust vote today

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Mar 20, 2017, 10:19 am IST
Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla administering oath of office to new Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla administering oath of office to new Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Imphal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose leader N Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, will try to prove majority on the floor of the 60-member Assembly on Monday.

The Congress had emerged as the largest party in the state winning 28 seats, but the party fell short of majority.

BJP had won 21 seats and made a bid for power claiming it has the support of 33 legislators in Assembly.

On Wednesday, eight other ministers from the BJP and its alliance partners also took oath along with the chief minister. Y Joykumar of NPP has been designated as the Deputy Chief Minister.

A national level football player-turned-journalist, Biren Singh was a key member of the Congress party when he decided to join BJP in October 2016, after falling out with then-CM Okram Ibobi Singh. Singh started his political journey with a regional Democratic Revolutionary People’s Party in 2002.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Tuesday invited Singh, who was unanimously elected the leader of the 21-member BJP legislature party on Monday, to form the government.

