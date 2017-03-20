The Asian Age | News

Monday, Mar 20, 2017

Sufi clerics return from Pakistan, to meet Sushma Swaraj

Published : Mar 20, 2017, 11:12 am IST
The duo had travelled to Pakistan to visit their relatives in Karachi and then embarked on a pilgrimage to Lahore.

The clerics, identified as Syed Asif Ali Nizami and his friend Nazim Nizami, belong to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: The two Sufi clerics of Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, who returned from Pakistan today, will meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Amir Nizami, son of one of the clerics, had said earlier that he will be picking them up from the airport and will go to Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to seek blessings of Allah. They will then meet their family members.

"I would like to thank the Indian Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sushma Sawarj and Rajnath Singh. We are very happy that our government made their efforts in helping them to return," Nizami told ANI.

Swaraj had yesterday stated that she spoke to Syed Nazim Ali Nizami, one of the missing clerics, in Karachi and was assured they were safe and would be back to Delhi on Monday.

"I just spoke to Syed Nazim Ali Nizami in Karachi. He told me that they are safe and will be back in Delhi tomorrow," Swaraj tweeted.

The two clerics surfaced in Karachi last week and said that they had gone to meet their devotees in interior Sindh, where there was no phone connectivity.

The clerics, identified as Syed Asif Ali Nizami and his friend Nazim Nizami, belong to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

Syed Asif Ali Nizami is the head priest of the Dargah.

The duo had travelled to Pakistan to visit their relatives in Karachi and then embarked on a pilgrimage to Lahore.

One of them went missing in Karachi and the other in Lahore, reports claimed.

The Indian authorities had raised the issue with the Pakistan Foreign Ministry seeking its help in tracing their missing citizens.

