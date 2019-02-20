Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:04 PM IST

India, All India

SC holds Anil Ambani guilty of contempt, tells him to clear dues or go to jail

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 20, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 11:00 am IST

SC imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore each on them. One-month jail will be awarded, if the fine is not deposited within 30 days.

The plea was filed by Ericsson India against Ambani over not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. (Photo: File)
 The plea was filed by Ericsson India against Ambani over not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani and other two directors guilty of contempt of court. The other two directors are Reliance Telecom chairman Satish Seth and Reliance Infratel chairperson Chhaya Virani.

The plea was filed by Ericsson India against Ambani over not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore.

Supreme Court in its judgement said, “Anil Ambani and 2 directors have to pay Rs 453 crore to Ericsson India within 4 weeks and if they fail to pay the amount, three months' jail term will follow.”

The top court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore each on them. One-month jail will be awarded, if the fine is not deposited within 30 days.

Tags: anil ambani, supreme court, ericsson india, reliance group

Latest From India

'Imran Khan is not in control of the army that we know but it is now known that he is not even in control of Masood Azhar,' Bakshi said. (Photo: ANI)

'Pakistan started a war, India will end it,' says Rtd Major General Bakshi

Sharad Pawar cleared the air of dynasty poltics by eliminating nephew Ajit Pawar. (Photo: File)

Sharad Pawar to contest LS polls, eliminates Ajit Pawar

The Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday said it will hold a door-to-door campaign to tell people how the BJP had done them 'injustice' on the statehood issue. (Photo: PTI)

'Grant full statehood status to Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi

'It seems for Sidhu, friendship (with Khan) comes first and then the nation,' the AAP national convener said as he condemned Sidhu for the 'irresponsible' statement. (Photo: File)

‘Imran Khan’s friendship comes first for him’, Kejriwal takes swipe at Sidhu

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Monster’ man forced wife into prostitution, sexually abused daughter; jailed

2

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

3

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

4

PM Modi launches first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

5

Indian gas company leaks 6,700,000 Aadhaar data: Report

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham