PM Modi brings up Pulwama, gets Saudi support against terror

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday issued a joint statement in New Delhi.

While addressing the media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Saudi Arabia is one of India's most valuable strategic partners. Our relations have grown stronger. I welcome Saudi investment in Indian infrastructure.”

“The attack on Pulwana is indicative of the danger that has spread shadow above the world. We are united in the though that those who support terrorism should be put under continuous pressure (Pulwama mein hua barbar hamla duniya par chhai khatre ki nishani hai, hum is baat par sahmat hain ki atankwaad ko samarthan dene waale deshon pe sambhav dabav banane ki avyashkata hai),” Modi added in his joint statement.

Following PM Modi's statement at the joint press conference, Mohammed bin Salman says, "Terrorism and extremism is a common concern - we will cooperate with India on intelligence sharing. We will cooperate not just with India but with our neighbours as well. We thank India for the positive role in it."

“The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia is over thousands of years old. It is even older than history, and this relationship has grown stronger in the last 50 years. Our objectives are similar be it in energy, agriculture or technology,” Crown Prince said.

Prince Salman called for a common planning between India and Saudi Arabia to tackle various issues. “PM Modi visited Saudi Arabia in 2016 and we have achieved success in these years. We have invested around USD 44 billion in India,” said the Saudi Prince.

Prior to joint statement, both the nations confirmed the signing of 5 Memorandum of Understanding agreements, including infrastructure, housing, cooperation on broadcasting and the enhancing bilateral investment relations.