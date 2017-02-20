The Asian Age | News

Assam BJP MLA lands in sex video controversy

“The BJP talks about high moral values but is silent on the act of its member,” said Mr Saikia.

Ramakanta Dewri
 Ramakanta Dewri

Guwahati: Assam Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramakanta Dewri on Sunday denied his involvement after a video purportedly showing him in a sexual act became public on social media.

The legislator from Morigaon Assembly constituency in central Assam told reporters that the video, purportedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman in a hotel room, was a conspiracy to defame him and block his inclusion in the state council of ministers.

The video, telecast by all local television channels and widely shared on social media, has left the ruling BJP red-faced in the state.

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia told reporters that it was embarrassing for the ruling party, which has remained tight-lipped on the whole issue.

Mr Dewri, appearing on a local television channel, said, “It is purely a conspiracy hatched against me by my political adversaries to malign my image as I am a contender for a berth in the ministry, which will be expanded soon.”

He also demanded an inquiry and a forensic test of the video. Asserting that he has been “wrongly implicated” in a “fabricated video”, Mr Dewri said, “Let there be a forensic test. If it is established that I am the man featuring in the video, I will quit politics.”

Tags: social media, ramakanta dewri

