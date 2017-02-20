The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 20, 2017 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  351 cricketers from all across the world are set to go under the hammer on Monday, at the IPL auction. (Photo: BCCI) Live | 2017 IPL Auction: Kings XI Punjab snap up Eoin Morgan for Rs 2 crore
 
India, All India

2 UP girls get into live-in relationship, leave for unknown place fearing threat to their lives

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2017, 9:27 am IST

'The family members of both the women have snapped the ties with them,' police said.

(Representatioanl image)
 (Representatioanl image)

Mathura: Two women in Mahaban tehsil of the district have left their homes "fearing danger to their lives" after they decided to enter into a live-in relationship.

Sonia, 21, who returned from her in-laws' place soon after her marriage seven years back, left with Rina, 20, who was a student at the former's tailoring school in Anauda village.

They left their homes yesterday after they failed to convince their parents on their decision to get "married". "Finding it difficult to persuade the parents, we called police for help," Sonia said.

"First, we tried to persuade them to change their decision. However, finding them firm, their parents were called at the police station," SHO Anil Kumar said.

"The family members of both the women have snapped the ties with them. The women have left for unknown place to stay in a live-in relationship," Deputy SP Sanjai Kumar said.

He said legally they can be in a 'live-in relationship', as per a judgment of the Supreme Court.

Before leaving the police station, Sonia said they now would stay at an unknown place as they "fear danger to their lives from their relatives".

Tags: live in relationship, girls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai: Egyptian woman Eman loses 40 kg in seven days, moves limbs

2

Every vote counts: 100-year-old woman casts vote in UP

3

Footage of queen of limbo going under SUV goes viral

4

It's official! Sara Ali Khan will be launched by Karan Johar

5

TN CM Palanisamy's name on Wikipedia edited to 'Sasikala's Slave'

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham