The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 20, 2019 | Last Update : 03:41 PM IST

India, All India

Zomato apologises after family ‘finds’ plastic fibre in paneer dishes

ANI
Published : Jan 20, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2019, 1:25 pm IST

Zomato released a statement, issuing an apology for the incident and saying that the restaurant has been suspended from their platform.

'... When we started eating, my daughter told me the paneer was very hard and her teeth hurt while chewing it. When I tasted it, I found fibre,' said Sachin Jamdare. (Photo: ANI)
 '... When we started eating, my daughter told me the paneer was very hard and her teeth hurt while chewing it. When I tasted it, I found fibre,' said Sachin Jamdare. (Photo: ANI)

Aurangabad: After ordering 'paneer' dishes from the restaurant discovery and food delivery platform, Zomato, an Aurangabad resident on Friday found fibre in his food.

"I ordered paneer chilly, paneer masala, etc for my children. When we started eating, my daughter told me the paneer was very hard and her teeth hurt while chewing it. When I tasted it, I found fibre," said Sachin Jamdare.

 

"I was really worried about my children's health. I went to the restaurant to speak with the owner. They did not entertain my issue, saying that maybe Zomato guy did something. I went to the police station and lodged a complaint. I wanted to raise awareness among our countrymen how these people can play with our health for something as little as Rs 150," Jamdare said.

Meanwhile, Zomato released a statement, issuing an apology for the incident and saying that the restaurant has been suspended from their platform.

"Zomato is deeply committed to food safety, quality, and hygiene. We apologise for the anguish this incident must have caused to our user. We have suspended the restaurant from our platform pending results of the external FDA investigation and in the meanwhile, have refunded the entire amount to the user," the statement read.

A police official confirmed that the complaint has been received and that they have sent samples of the food for testing, adding that investigation will be conducted after the results are received.

Tags: zomato, plastic fibre in paneer, fda
Location: India, Maharashtra, Shambajinagar (Aurangabad)

MOST POPULAR

1

Billionaire in a burger queue

2

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

3

PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st private sector howitzer gun-making unit

4

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

5

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham