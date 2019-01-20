The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 20, 2019 | Last Update : 03:41 PM IST

India, All India

K Chandrashekhar Rao vows ot make Telangana roads ‘shine like a mirror’

ANI
Published : Jan 20, 2019, 1:00 pm IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2019, 1:00 pm IST

KCR, in a review meeting held to discuss current condition of state roads, directed officers to complete task in next 2 yrs.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made it very clear that after irrigation projects, the top priority will be accorded to roads and highways. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made it very clear that after irrigation projects, the top priority will be accorded to roads and highways. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday vowed to make Telangana roads "shine like a mirror".

The chief minister, in a review meeting held at Hyderabad's Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the current condition of state roads, directed concerned officers to complete the task in the next two years.

 

The chief minister made it very clear that after irrigation projects, the top priority will be accorded to roads and highways. He further instructed that including the newly formed village panchayats, the entire 12,751 village panchayats in the state should be provided with BT road facility.

He also directed the R&B officials to assess the existing conditions of the roads in the state and prepare a plan accordingly. Following the assessment, a budget will be allocated for the same.

 

 

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in the meeting, said several roads and bridges in the state need to be repaired. He also asked his ministers to constantly monitor the progress of road repair work.

In the meeting, Rao also instructed the officials to immediately pay compensation to farmers who lost their land in the construction of canals in Kaleswaram project.

Tags: k chandrashekar rao, telangana roads
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Billionaire in a burger queue

2

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

3

PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st private sector howitzer gun-making unit

4

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

5

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham