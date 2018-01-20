Will fulfil wishes of saints and seers: CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers at the Bade Hanuman temple that has the statue of the God in a reclining position.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers during his visit to Magh Mela in Allahabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government would work in accordance with the wishes of saints and seers. He said that the wishes of saints and seers would also be fulfilled.

Addressing the Sant Sammelan at the ongoing Magh Mela in Allahabad, the chief minister, who attended the event as the Goraksh Peethadhishwar Mahant of Gorakhpur, said that his government was working to make the Kumbh Mela in 2019 a grand affair.

He said that 12 to 15 crore people were expected to attend the Kumbh Mela and his government would make their stay at the holy township memorable.

Others present on the occasion included Mahant Narendra Giri, head of the All India Akhara Parishad and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janambhoomi trust.

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers at the Bade Hanuman temple that has the statue of the God in a reclining position. Meanwhile, the VHP appears to have split over the controversy related to its international working president Dr Praveen Togadia.