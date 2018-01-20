The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 | Last Update : 08:02 PM IST

India, All India

I’m an ordinary man, ‘untrained’ on protocols: PM on ‘hugplomacy’

PTI
Published : Jan 20, 2018, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2018, 9:02 am IST

PM Modi said had he been 'trained', he too would have followed the protocols of shaking hands and 'looking left-right' with world leaders.

PM Modi also said his basic nature has been 'to convert adversity into opportunity'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 PM Modi also said his basic nature has been 'to convert adversity into opportunity'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday defended his trademark hugs with world leaders, saying he was unaware of laid down protocols as he is a common man and this has become his strength, as his openness was liked by the world leaders.

PM Modi also said his basic nature has been "to convert adversity into opportunity".

Days after being mocked by the Congress over his hugs, PM Modi said in a TV interview had he been "trained", he too would have followed the laid down protocols of shaking hands and "looking left and right" with world leaders.

"I do not know all the protocols as I am a common man. The openness of this common man is liked by the world. Friendly relations come in handy," he said in the interview to Zee news.

He further said, "Had I been trained like others...I too would have followed those protocols of looking right and left, had shaken hands. But I am an ordinary person...I only try to ensure that no harm ever happens to my country (due to this)," A few days ago, the Congress had posted a tweet mocking Modi for hugging world leaders, evoking a sharp reaction from the BJP that slammed it as "immature" and demanded an apology.

"When I became the prime minister, there was criticism that Modi neither knows nor understands anything which is outside Gujarat...," PM Modi said.

"Everybody used to ask me how will I conduct my foreign policy. And in a way, this criticism was right because I did not have any experience. I got the benefit of not having experience. I did not have any baggage," he said.

Asked how he feels when he stands next to world leaders, he said, "My only feeling is that it is not Narendra Modi who is standing there but the representative of 1.25 billion people."

Tags: narendra modi, foreign policy, benjamin netanyahu, hugplomacy, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Latest WhatsApp beta gets notification channel support

2

US tests nuclear power system to sustain astronauts on Mars

3

Xiaomi to expand store network in Indian tussle with Samsung

4

Dead woman 'gives birth' to stillborn ten days after she died

5

Twinkle at Oxford: Hope ‘Padman’ is a movement where biology doesn’t embarass women

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham