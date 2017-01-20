The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 20, 2017 | Last Update : 06:04 AM IST

India, All India

Resolution in J&K House seeks Kashmiri pandits’ ‘safe return’

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 20, 2017, 5:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2017, 5:46 am IST

Official statistics show that there are nearly 60,000 registered Kashmiri migrant families in the country.

Independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid (left) in a verbal argument with BJP MLAs during the Budget Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 Independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid (left) in a verbal argument with BJP MLAs during the Budget Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Thursday passed a resolution seeking the return of the displaced Kashmiri pandits and members of other four communities who were uprooted in the aftermath of the insurgency that erupted in the Valley in 1989-90.

The resolution was moved in the House, now holding its Budget Session in Jammu, the winter capital, by former chief minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah, who said: “Besides pandits, people from other communities, including Sikhs, who also migrated from the Valley due to the turmoil, should return. This House should pass a resolution so that all those people return to Kashmir.” Speaker Kavendra Gupta agreed, but said that a conducive atmosphere should be created for their “safe return”.

Responding to Mr Abdullah’s demand, public works and parliamentary affairs minister Abdur Rehman Veeri said: “They (Kashmiri pandits and others) are our part and bringing them back is what keeps our conscience alive. We accept the need to bring our people who left back and thus a resolution is being passed here.”

The majority of the Valley’s minority Hindu Brahmins called pandits fled their homes after Kashmir’s Muslim youth turned to the gun and the demand for “aazadi” burst into a major violence towards the end of 1989. Some families of Sikhs and Muslims also migrated from the Valley. Official statistics show that there are nearly 60,000 registered Kashmiri migrant families in the country. Of these, 38,119 are residing in Jammu, 19,338 are living in Delhi while 1,995 other families are settled in other states.

Sanjay K. Tickoo, president of Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS), which represents a few thousand pandits who stayed put when a majority of the community fled the Valley in 1990, disputes these figures. He says as many as 75,343 families (367,289 persons) had opted for migration from the state.

Mr Abdullah said: “Today it has been 27 years since they (Kashmiri pandits and some Sikh and Muslim families) left the Valley. We should rise above politics and pass a resolution in the House for their comeback.”

Independent MLA and leader of the regional Awami Itehad Party Sheikh Abdur Rashid, however, accused Mr Abdullah of trying to appease the pandits. While opposing the resolution, he said since no Kashmiri (Muslim) was opposed to the return of the pandits, there was no need to pass such a resolution, and that if Mr Abdullah or chief minister Mehbooba Mufti were really so concerned about the return of migrants, they should also speak about the thousands of families “forced” to migrate to other side of the Line of Control from Keran, Karnah, Uri, Poonch, Gurez and other border areas to escape the security forces’ “atrocities”.

State education minister and government spokesman Naeem Akhter said Kashmiri Muslims needed pandits more than the pandits need Kashmiri Muslims. “There is an ethnic imbalance in a place where only one type of people live. Migration was a horrific part in our history,” he told reporters outside the House.

Tags: kashmiri pandits, omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti, jammu and kashmir assembly
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Images of new Rs 500 notes fading in one wash surface

2

Man gets second degree burns after e-cigarette explosion

3

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

4

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

5

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The four day festival of the carnival celebrations get locals on the street to party, dance and enjoy good food and music. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians celebrate the carnival with song and dance

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham