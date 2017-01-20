Jallikattu stir bristles with anti-Modi anger

Huge protests to be held today; students vow to return Aadhaar cards.

Students protest against the ban on Jallikattu at Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rejection of the state’s demand for a Central ordinance on jallikattu has triggered widespread anger in Tamil Nadu. Residents geared up for massive protests on Friday, with all sections of people joining students and youth fighting to save its traditional sport and preserve Tamil culture.

Furious jallikattu protesters widened the canvass of the protests to include all issues in which the state’s rights were trampled. One of the students, Senthilnathan, who had gathered at the Marina asked, “If Narendra Modi is so concerned about respecting the Supreme Court, why had he opposed the apex court’s verdict to form the Cauvery Management Board?”.

Protesting Tamil youth vowed to return the Aadhaar cards as a sign of declaration that they are no more the citizens of India. The protesters also targeted the railways blocking the trains in several parts of the state. Traders associations announced a total shutdown on Friday and cinema theatres would remain closed to express support the agitations.

The Marina continued to be the epicentre of agitations for Tamil pride with the gathering of youth reaching about 90,000 for a stretch of about three kilometre on Thursday evening.

The sound of waves were drowned by slogan shouting and drum beating youth, who supported jallikattu and demanded a ban on Peta, which was instrumental for jallikattu ban. There were hundreds of protests throughout the city, besides the agitations in every district and taluk of Tamil Nadu.

The southern districts continued to vibrate with jallikattu protests centred around the historic city of Madurai.

Besides boys and girls, children and working and housewives too joined the agitations throughout Tamil Nadu, voicing their anger against the unjust treatment to Tamil Nadu on a range of issues from the massacre of Sri Lankan Tamils to the non-formation of Cauvery Management Board. The South Indian Film Artistes Association would hold a fast in which popular actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Sathyaraj and others would take part.

Lorries, autorickshaws and call taxis would not be operated on Friday and milk agents too join the agitations.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam and Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Koottaimaippu declared that all the shops would be shut on Friday and the traders would stage fasts in several places of the state.

The lawyers also joined the agitations announcing boycott of courts.

The ruling AIADMK deferred all its public meetings in connection with the MGR birth centenary celebrations, while MDMK general secretary Vaiko postponed his protest against the construction of checkdams across the Bhavani by Kerala government, citing the ongoing protests for jallikattu.

I’m fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of Tamil Nadu

— A.R. Rahman

#jallikattu is a cultural symbol. Respect it. Im all for animal rightsbut here that is not the point.tradition & livelihood are .

— Viswanathan Anand

It is about taming the bull and not causing them physical harm by breaking its horns or other parts

— Kamal Haasan

Scenes of peaceful protest all around TN. Unity, peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light.#peacefulprotests #jallikattu

— Ravichandran Ashwin

Wonderful to see protest in a peaceful way in Tamil Nadu. Request to maintain peace in your passion. Peaceful protest will be a lesson for all.

—Virender Sehwag