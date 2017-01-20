The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 20, 2017

India, All India

24 kids die as truck hits bus amid fog in UP’s Etah

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jan 20, 2017, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2017, 1:16 am IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has ordered free treatment for the injured children.

People looking at the mangled remains of vehicles after a school bus collided with a lorry amid dense fog on Aliganj-Paliyali road in Etah district. (Photo: PTI)
 People looking at the mangled remains of vehicles after a school bus collided with a lorry amid dense fog on Aliganj-Paliyali road in Etah district. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, 24 school children, in the age group of 8 to 12 years, were killed and more than 40 others injured in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning when a school bus collided with a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the bus, Akash, was also killed in the accident. Eye-witnesses said the accident took place due to intense fog and poor visibility in the area.

ADG (law and order) Daljit Chaudhary confirmed only 15 deaths, but sources claimed that the death toll could cross 25. A police release issued on Thursday evening, however, put the death toll at 13.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Javeed Ahmad said that children with serious injuries have been referred to Agra, Aligarh and Etawah for treatment.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has ordered free treatment for the injured children.

According to reports, the bus was carrying nearly 62 students of J.S. Vidya Niketan School when it collided with a truck in Aliganj area of Etah district.

The truck was being driven at a high speed when the collision took place. The impact of the collision was so strong that the bus was almost ripped apart.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the site of the accident as parents rushed to find their children.

Senior officials reached the site within an hour of the mishap and supervised the rescue work since some children were buried under the sand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Anguished by the tragic accident in UP’s Etah district. I share the pain of the bereaved families and condole passing away of young children. I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest”.

District officials said that action would be taken against the school which was open despite orders from the district administration to keep all schools closed till January 21 due to cold wave conditions. An FIR has been lodged against the school authorities.

Reports from Etah say that the fitness certificate as well as the registration of the school bus had expired and yet the vehicle was in service.  

“We will be taking strict action against the school which was open despite the orders of the district magistrate,” said UP DGP.

Meanwhile, UP transport commissioner on Thursday issued directions to the state police to launch a three-day vigorous checking of the vehicles that transport school students.

The transport commissioner has asked the checking authorities to ensure strict action against those who are running school vehicles in damaged condition and not following the traffic guidelines.

Tags: javeed ahmad, akhilesh yadav, up bus accident
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

