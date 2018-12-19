SFJ is seeking Pak help to ‘liberate’ Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh

‘Body striving to foment trouble in Punjab’.

Chandigarh: The statement by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) seeking Pakistan’s help to “liberate” Punjab from India has exposed the nefarious designs of the organisation and its nexus with the Pakistani Army and ISI, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday.

In a hard-hitting reaction to the statement of SFJ’s legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Captain Amarinder Singh said the cat is now well and truly out of the bag, and the truth of the deep-rooted connection between SJF and Pakistani Army is out in the open.

The statement has nailed SJF’s lies that it is a peaceful movement to build momentum for a referendum on a separate state of Khalistan, said the chief minister, adding that it is more than evident now that the organisation, with the full support and backing of Pak Army and ISI, is striving to foment trouble in Indian Punjab.

Through his statement, Pannu has made clear his intentions of going all out to force the secession of Punjab from India, with the backing of Pak Army and ISI, said the Punjab Chief Minister, rubbishing SFJ’s claims to the contrary.

The chief minister has also taken strong exception to SFJ’s plans to hold the “Kartarpur Sahib Convention – 2019,” coinciding with the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji. This, he said, has lent credence to his fears that Pakistan’s decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor was an ISI game-plan to help forces inimical to India, including SFJ. It has also once again proved that the Pak government had always been, and continues to remain, a puppet regime, working at the behest of the Army there, he added.

The whole affair is a bigger conspiracy by the Pak Army, which is persistently trying to revive militancy in Punjab, said the chief minister, reiterating his stand on the issue. Captain Amarinder Singh also reiterated that Punjab, and the Indian Army, are well prepared to counter any such plans of the neighbouring country. Punjab is today much better equipped than it was in the 80s and 90s when Pak-backed terrorism had swept the state, he said, warning Islamabad against extending any further support to SFJ or other such outfits that are bent on disturbing the state’s hard-earned peace. The Pak Army would do well to remember the ignominious defeats it had suffered at the hands of the Indian Army on every occasion it had tried to take on the might of the latter, right from the 1965 and 1971 wars to the more recent Kargil battle, warned Captain Amarinder Singh.