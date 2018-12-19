The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:42 PM IST

India, All India

6 months of Guv’s rule end, J&K set for President’s rule from midnight

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 19, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2018, 7:41 pm IST

The Governor’s Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP in a coalition government.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Monday after state governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending imposition of President’s rule in the state. (Photo: File)
 The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Monday after state governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending imposition of President’s rule in the state. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will come under President’s Rule from midnight of Wednesday, following the expiry of six-month Governor’s Rule in the state, reported ANI.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Monday after state governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending imposition of President’s rule in the state.

After the proclamation, the powers of the Legislature of the state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

The Governor’s Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP in a coalition government.

The 87-member state assembly was abruptly dissolved on November 22 following rival claims to form the government.

The first came from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who claimed the support of rival Omar Abdullah’s National Conference and the Congress. The second claim was that of People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone, who was backed by the BJP.

The governor said he had dissolved the assembly citing horse trading and lack of stability to form a government as the reasons. However neither of the groups went to court and challenged the decision.

Tags: president's rule in j&k, j&k assembly, satya pal malik, pm modi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

2

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

3

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

4

Apple MacBook Air 2018 review: A long-awaited fresh Air

5

Royal staff name Meghan and Harry 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for controlling nature

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham