The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:38 PM IST

India, All India

Govt extends public opinion deadline for data privacy till Jan 31

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2017, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2017, 8:52 am IST

The SC in an earlier judgement declared right to privacy a fundamental right, which could impact a range of life choices of Indians.

While data can be put to beneficial use, the unregulated and arbitrary use, especially that of personal data, has raised concerns about privacy and autonomy of an individual. (Representational Image)
 While data can be put to beneficial use, the unregulated and arbitrary use, especially that of personal data, has raised concerns about privacy and autonomy of an individual. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Government has extended the deadline for public comments on white paper pertaining to data protection framework by a month to January 31, 2018.

"The last date for submission of response to the white paper is extended up to January 31, 2018," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a note.

The data protection framework will have an impact on privacy of people in the country.

The Supreme Court in a judgement on August 24, 2017 declared right to privacy a fundamental right, a far-reaching verdict that could impact a range of life choices of Indians, including food habits and sexual orientation.

The Government had constituted a 10-member committee in July 2017 to recommend a framework for securing personal data in the increasingly digitised economy as also address privacy concerns and build safeguards against data breaches.

The experts committee formed under Justice B N Srikrishna, a former Supreme Court judge, has sought public feedback on a white paper over data protection framework. It has noted that both public and private sectors are collecting and using personal data on an unprecedented scale and for various purposes.

It said that while the data can be put to beneficial use, the unregulated and arbitrary use, especially that of personal data, has raised concerns about privacy and autonomy of an individual.

"Some of the concerns relate to centralisation of databases, profiling of individuals, increased surveillance and a consequent erosion of individual autonomy," the paper noted.

It stated that data about an individual like race and religion can be used to discriminate against them.

"There are also some actions of the state which may threaten an individual's privacy. For instance, surveillance activities by the government or private organisations can disrupt peace of mind and create chilling effects by making people conform to societal expectations," the paper said.

The white paper suggests linking of penalty of firm violating data protection rules to its global turnover.

"In the context of a data protection law, civil penalties may be calculated in a manner to ensure the quantum of civil penalty imposed not only acts as a sanction, but also acts as a deterrence to data controllers which have violated their obligations under the data protection law," said the white paper of the experts panel.

Among various options to calculate penalty, the panel has provisionally suggested that the "highest form of deterrence in relation to civil penalties may be where a per day civil penalty is imposed subject to a fixed upper limit or a percentage of the total worldwide turnover of the defaulting data controller of the previous financial year, whichever is higher".

According to the findings of the committee, the IT Act does not appear to prescribe civil penalty provisions specifically for violation of data protection obligations and is limited in applicability.

Moreover, the quantum of penalty under the provisions of the IT Act appears inadequate and may not act as a deterrence to emerging e-commerce and other technology based players in India.

Tags: data privacy, fundamental rights, right to privacy, it act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

2

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

3

Wasn't talking about Sunita Rajwar, Nawazuddin responds to first girlfriend's legal notice

4

Facebook reveals data on copyright and trademark complaints

5

Apple ups iPhone prices in India as tax increase makes imports costlier

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham