The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 19, 2018 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

India, All India

'First temple, then govt': Shiv Sena's new slogan ahead of 2019

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2018, 8:59 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2018, 9:08 am IST

Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with senior party leaders to review preparations for his visit to Ayodhya on November 24 and 25.

Thackeray also asked party workers to conduct a 'maha aarati' (grand puja) on November 24 all over the state as well as in other parts of the country where the Sena has presence. (Photo: File)
 Thackeray also asked party workers to conduct a 'maha aarati' (grand puja) on November 24 all over the state as well as in other parts of the country where the Sena has presence. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday sought to intensify the party's campaign for Ram temple in Ayodhya by giving a new slogan which called for the construction of temple before government.

Thackeray held a meeting with senior party leaders to review preparations for his visit to Ayodhya on November 24 and 25. Sena leaders from outside Maharashtra too attended the meeting.

"Har Hindu ki yahi pukar, pehle mandir fir sarkar (Every Hindu has one demand, the temple first and then government)," he said at a press conference which was held later.

The Shiv Sena, which is the part of the BJP-led governments in both Maharashtra and the Centre, has been aggressively pushing for the construction of the temple since the party's annual Dussehra rally last month.

The party has often taunted its ally BJP over the saffron party's "failure" to construct the temple in the last four years despite coming to power.

Thackeray also asked party workers to conduct a 'maha aarati' (grand puja) on November 24 all over the state as well as in other parts of the country where the Sena has presence.

He will be conducting 'Sarayu puja' on November 24 in Ayodhya.

"All Sena workers will perform puja on the same day and same time in their respective areas," said Thackeray.

Tags: shiv sena, uddhav thackrey, ram temple, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

2

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

3

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

4

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

5

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham