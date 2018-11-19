The Asian Age | News

Monday, Nov 19, 2018 | Last Update : 07:57 AM IST

India, All India

Cong saves cow in MP, beheads calf in Kerala: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 19, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2018, 7:07 am IST

Modi said nine crore toilets have been built in the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lampooned the poll manifesto of Congress for election-bound Madhya Pradesh, saying, “Congress sings paean of mother cow in MP, but its workers resort to gory act of beheading a calf in public and eating its meat claiming it is their right”.

He was referring to poll manifesto of Congress for MP in which the party promised to establish “Gausalas” or cowsheds in all 23,600 panchayats in the state besides commercialising “Gau mutra” and cow dung, if returned to power in MP in the November 28 Assembly elections.

“The Congress men who killed the calf in public in a brutal manner in Kerala had even video-graphed the gruesome act and made it viral”, he said while addressing an election meeting in Chhindwara in MP, the home turf of state Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath.

Exhorting people not to believe the promises made in Congress manifesto, he said the party had developed the habit of telling lies over the period since independence and has now mastered the art of spreading lies.

“Congress leaders have been busy abusing me by using slangs in Hindi and English. They abuse ‘chaiwala’, ‘pakodawala, and ‘chowkidar’ to poke fun at me. They attack me for donning tribal headgear”, he said.

“Congress leaders have lost their mental balance. Their leader got confused and the entire party got fused,” Prime Minister Modi quipped.

Mr Modi also made a scathing attack on the MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kamal Nath for reportedly seeking to field candidates irrespective of their criminal backgrounds, the purported video of which had gone viral, and said, “What will happen to MP if goons will be elected to the House?”.

He also pooh-poohed the claim by Mr Nath of developing his parliamentary constituency- Chhindwara- which the latter christened as “Chhindwara Model” of development, calling it “Rag Durbari” (sycophancy).

“Your MP is being elected from here continuously in the last several elections. But, he has opened his businesses in Gaziabad and Nagpur”, he said.

Earlier, addressing an election rally in Indore in MP, Mr Modi said nine crore toilets have been built in the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“Even, 12 generations of Nehru-Gandhi family could not achieve this. What four generations of Nehru-Gandhi family have done for the country, my government did it in just 4 years”, he said.

Tags: narendra modi, kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

