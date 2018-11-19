Amritsar grenade attack: Rajnath, Amarinder talk security in detail

The grenade was lobbed by two persons who had come on a bike and had their faces covered.

New Delhi: In wake of the grenade attack at a religious event in Amritsar, home minister Rajnath Singh had a detailed discussion with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to review various security-related aspects of the sensitive border state.

Mr Singh said on Twitter, “Spoke to the Chief Minister of Punjab, @capt_amarinder ji who has apprised me of the situation in the wake of grenade attack in Amritsar. Strongest possible action will be taken against the perpetrators of this crime (sic).”

The Punjab chief minister told the home minister that a massive investigation had already been launched into this “act of terror and stringent possible action would be taken against the culprit.”

Expressing his anguish on the death of three persons in the grenade blast, the home minister further added on the micro-blogging site, “it is a reprehensible act of violence. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab police has shared the initial details of the incident with central security and intelligence agencies which confirmed that the attack was carried out by two motorcycle-borne youths who targeted a prayer hall filled with nearly 300 persons at the Raja Sansi village near Amritsar.

Home ministry officials said central intelligence agencies was giving “full support” to the Punjab police in the investigations, but it was still too early to form any conclusion even though there were strong leads.

“We have sufficient evidence in the case to follow the leads and investigations are going on in the right direction. There should be some concrete information or even a breakthrough in the case in the next few days, but there is no denying that this incident is an act of terror,” a senior intelligence official here said.

Incidentally, the Punjab police, based on specific intelligence inputs, had a few days ago issued an alert saying a group of six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were reportedly in the state.