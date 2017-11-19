The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 06:27 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Mujahid or a proxy for Pakistan: Army asks local terrorists to quit militancy

ANI
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 6:01 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 6:05 pm IST

General Officer Commanding JS Sandhu claimed that the security forces have gunned down about 190 militants this year so far.

Speaking about the Bandipore encounter, Lieutenant General Sandhu hailed the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police for successful operation. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Speaking about the Bandipore encounter, Lieutenant General Sandhu hailed the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police for successful operation. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday called for peace in the valley and urged the local terrorists to give up militancy.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps Commander Lieutenant General JS Sandhu said, "The local terrorists must realise that it is easy to call themselves a Mujahid. But are you a Mujahid, or just a proxy for Pakistan? Come back to the mainstream as this will facilitate return of peace to the valley. We are ready to receive them in an honorable manner."

While addressing a joint press conference along with state Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid, Sandhu claimed that the security forces have gunned down about 190 militants this year so far.

"We have killed about 190 terrorists sa far this year. Out of these 190, 80 are local terrorists and 110 foreign. Out of these 110, 66 terrorists were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) while infiltrating," he pointed out.

He further said that the security forces have killed 125-130 terrorists in the hinterland of Kashmir Valley which has resulted in a remarkable change in situation.

Speaking about the Bandipore encounter, Lieutenant General Sandhu hailed the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police for successful operation.

"Based on specific information, joint operation was launched by CRPF, Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police in which six terrorists were eliminated, all were foreign terrorists. I commend all agencies who worked to ensure success of the operation," he said.

Six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew Owaid, were gunned down by security forces in the encounter in Hajin area of Bandipora district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, DGP Vaid also called for peace in Kashmir and lauded the security force for Bandipora encounter.

"Kashmir valley needs to be free from violence, terror, guns and drugs. It was a commendable joint effort by our agencies and jawans. Wish very soon we can see Kashmir free of violence," he said.

Tags: indian army, jammu and kashmir police, terrorism, local terrorists
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

2

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

3

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

4

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

5

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham