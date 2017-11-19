The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Decks ready to elect Rahul as Cong prez; CWC meet tomorrow to decide date

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 10:21 am IST

The CWC will meet at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am on November 20.

Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the Congress' Central Election Authority will notify the same. (Photo: File)
 Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the Congress' Central Election Authority will notify the same. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Decks are set to be cleared for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the next chief, with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday to approve the schedule for the party president's election.

Party sources have said that Rahul will be elected as the national president of the grand old party before the Gujarat Assembly elections, which starts on December 9.

The decision will be taken at the meeting of the CWC at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am on Monday.

The CWC will approve the schedule for the Congress president's election, they said.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said.

Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same.

Party leaders say though it was not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.

The party's organisational election has to be completed before December 31. The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of this year.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress working committee, sonia gandhi, cwc meeting, congress president election
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

2

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

3

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

4

Pilot draws penis in sky, Navy not happy with the incident

5

'Big Boss' winner, 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy joins BJP, thanks Modi, Amit Shah

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham