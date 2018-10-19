Maharashtra: PM Modi to visit Shirdi, mark 'Grihapravesh' of PMAY-G beneficiaries

In Shirdi, the PM will unveil the plaque to mark laying of a foundation stone for various development works of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple Complex during his day-long visit. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shirdi in Maharashtra on Friday.

In Shirdi, the Prime Minister will unveil the plaque to mark the laying of a foundation stone for various development works of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust. Furthermore, he will release a silver coin to commemorate the centenary year of Shri Saibaba Samadhi.

At a public function, Prime Minister Modi will hand over the keys to mark the 'Grihapravesh' of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana- Grameen (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in Maharashtra. He will also address the gathering.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple Complex during his day-long visit.