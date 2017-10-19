Rahul Gandhi slams RSS leader Ravinder Gosai’s killing

Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiha had condemned the incident and said that nobody was allowed to take law into their hands.

New Delhi: After a lot of criticism on the social media, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the killing of RSS leader Ravinder Gosai in Ludhiana and demanded that the guilty be brought to justice.

“I strongly condemn the killing of RSS leader Ravinder Gosai in Ludhiana. Violence is unacceptable. The guilty must be brought to book,” Mr Gandhi tweeted. The RSS had condemned the killing and termed it as a “targeted killing”.

Sixty-year-old Ravinder Gosai was killed by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Tuesday in the Kailash Nagar locality of Ludhiana.

Police sources said Gosai was returning home after attending a morning drill (RSS shakha) when he was attacked and he died on the spot. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by deputy commissioner of police Gagan Ajit Singh, has been formed to probe the case.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh had also raised the issue with Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, who assured him of action soon.

In the last couple of days, this was the second attack in a Congress-ruled state. In Karnataka also a gau sewak was attacked when she protested inhumane treatment being given to animals.

Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiha had condemned the incident and said that nobody was allowed to take law into their hands. Mr Gandhi’s condemnation of the Ludhiana incident has ensured that the allegations of selective outrage against the Congress are laid to rest.