The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

India, All India

Congress to meet CAG over Rafale deal today, demand thorough probe

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2018, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2018, 8:32 am IST

Cong alleged that Modi govt caused over Rs 41,000 crore loss to exchequer by paying more than what was negotiated by UPA.

The Congress has asked why the government was not setting up a joint parliamentary committee to probe the fighter jet deal. (Photo: PTI)
 The Congress has asked why the government was not setting up a joint parliamentary committee to probe the fighter jet deal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: To intensify its all-out attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal, the Congress will raise the issue with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the government’s auditor, on Wednesday and demand a thorough probe into the controversial fighter jet contract, party sources to news agency PTI said.

The Congress has alleged corruption in the deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation.

It has alleged that the Modi government has caused a loss of over Rs 41,000 crore to the exchequer by paying a higher price for the aircraft than what was negotiated by the UPA.

On Tuesday, defence minister in the previous UPA government and senior Congress leader A K Antony accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of “suppressing facts” on the Rafale deal.

With Antony, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CAG and Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) are bound by their constitutional duty to look at the entire deal and all its papers - whether or not somebody moves them.

"Congress Party at an appropriate time also intends to move an appropriate petition before CVC and CAG to expeditiously and quickly adhere to their constitutional duties," Surjewala said.

The Congress has asked why the government was not setting up a joint parliamentary committee to probe the fighter jet deal.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, rejected the demand saying all the details on it have already been placed before Parliament.

Tags: rafale deal, congress, cag
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

2

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

3

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

4

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

5

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham