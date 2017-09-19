The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:07 AM IST

World, Americas

US: Ivanka meets 'charismatic' Swaraj, discusses women entrepreneurship

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2017, 8:36 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2017, 8:42 am IST

India and the US will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30.

Ivanka Trump met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York. (Photo: @IndianEmbassyUS)
 Ivanka Trump met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York. (Photo: @IndianEmbassyUS)

New York: US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump today met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

Ivanka, who would be leading American delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in India in November, discussed about women's entrepreneurship and workforce development in the two countries.

"We had a great discussion on women's entrepreneurship, the upcoming #GES2017 and workforce development in the US and India," Ivanka said in a tweet after the meeting.

Sushma Swaraj discussed 'Women Empowerment' and Ivanka Trump's forthcoming visit to India, the Indian Embassy in New York said in a tweet. (Photo: @IndianEmbassyUS)Sushma Swaraj discussed 'Women Empowerment' and Ivanka Trump's forthcoming visit to India, the Indian Embassy in New York said in a tweet. (Photo: @IndianEmbassyUS)

India and the US will co-host the GES in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30. The GES is the preeminent annual gathering of emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from around the world.

Ivanka, 35, took to Twitter to express her respect for Swaraj, whom she described as the "charismatic" foreign minister.

"I have long respected India's accomplished and charismatic Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, and it was an honour to meet her today," Ivanka said.

Swaraj discussed "Women Empowerment" and Ivanka's forthcoming visit to India, the Indian Embassy in New York said in a tweet.

During her week-long stay here, the minister, leading a high-powered Indian delegation, is expected to hold about 20 bilateral and trilateral meetings with leaders attending the session.

Swaraj is scheduled to leave for India, a day after her address to the UN General Assembly on September 23.

Tags: sushma swaraj, ivanka trump, global entrepreneurship summit, women entrepreneurship
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Study suggests feeling peers have better social life could affect real happiness

2

'Khoda pahad nikli chuhiya': Shekhar Suman takes dig at Kangana post-Simran release

3

Durga idol standing at 100 feet topples in Guwahati storm

4

Apple to launch iPhone 8, 8 Plus in India on Sept 29

5

Oldest person in the world dies at 117 in Jamaica

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham