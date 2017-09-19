The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

India, All India

UP: Farmer receives loan waiver of 1 paisa, says govt played 'cruel joke'

ANI
Published : Sep 19, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2017, 2:49 pm IST

He said that 'these people' will not release the money till they receive kickbacks. 'They are trying to fool us,' he added.

Chhiddi, a marginal farmer of the Govardhan Tehsil in the Mathura, said that the state government is making fun of the farmers. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Chhiddi, a marginal farmer of the Govardhan Tehsil in the Mathura, said that the state government is making fun of the farmers. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mathura: A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has received a waiver of one paisa on Rs 1,55,000 loan amount, in the aftermath of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government announcing waivers on loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

Chhiddi, a marginal farmer of the Govardhan Tehsil in the Mathura district said that the government has played a cruel joke on them and the entire loan amount should be waived.

He further said that the state government is making fun of the farmers and added that he doesn't know whether this 1 paisa waiver is a mistake by the bank or a reality.

Chhiddi's son Banwari Sharma accused the government and its officers of 'corruption'.

He said that "these people" will not release the money till they receive kickbacks. "They are trying to fool us," he added.

When asked about the incident, the Mathura District Megistrate (DM), Ravinder Kumar, said that such an error could be due to some "technical glitches" in the system.

"We have received information about Chhiddi's case. An enquiry will be made in this. Anyone found responsible will be held," Kumar added.

In a similar incident, farmers in the Etawah district received waivers worth 19 paisa and 50 paisa.

"The government waived only 19 paisa. I have spent a lot till now, have visited a number of officials, but it's sad that I have only received 19 paisa of relief," said a farmer Ishwar Dayal.

He said that the village is laughing at them, and that they don't know who is gaining, "but we are certainly not gaining anything."

"We are very sad with this. It would have been better had they not given anything," another farmer said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had promised to waived off Rs. 30,729 crore worth loan amount of the small and marginal farmers of the state.

The decision was proposed to be benefit 2 crore 15 lakh farmers of the state.

Along with this, the government had also decided to forego Non-Performing Assets (NPA) worth Rs. 5,630 crore of 8,00,000 farmers.

Tags: yogi adityanath, loan waivers, farmers, farm loan waivers
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

MOST POPULAR

1

China village builds giant QR code using 1L trees in hope to attract more tourists

2

No one talks about 4 men I dated after that: Raai Laxmi on reports of link-up with Dhoni yrs ago

3

Sanitary napkin vending machine installed in Jharkhand college

4

Is WhatsApp eating up your phone space? Here’s a solution.

5

Study suggests feeling peers have better social life could affect real happiness

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham